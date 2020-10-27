Kangwa Unveils Cosafa U17 Final Team

Zambia under-17 Women National Team coach Kaluba Kangwa has named his final 20 member squad for the 2020 Cosafa Women Championship to be staged in Port Elizabeth from November 4-16.

Speaking after the morning training session at Barca Academy, Kangwa said the team was ready for the five-team tournament that will be staged for the second year running.

Kangwa said some of the girls from the 2019 tournament had graduated to the under-20 bracket allowing new entrants in the under-17 team.

“We are happy with the fitness levels and the girls are ready for the event. We are working on the final touches to make sure that the girls do not forget where we are coming from and what we have been doing,” he said.

Kangwa said the round robin format will give the girls enough practice at the tournament.

“We are using the round robin system which we think is a fair system because of the number of teams,” he said.

“The intensity of these games will help the girls to operate under pressure and also help the girls understand what it means to play at a tournament of this magnitude.”

Kangwa said the target was to do better than the third place finish at the 2019 edition.

“We are aiming to bring the trophy back home and this is our target with the girls,” he said.

The team leaves for Port Elizabeth on Monday next week.

Zambia will open its account on November 4, 2020 with a titanic clash against hosts South Africa before facing Tanzania 48 hours later. Kangwa’s lasses will then play Comoros on November 10 before concluding their outing with a game against Zimbabwe two days later.

FINAL TEAM

(GOALKEEPERS)

Chitete Munsaka (Rockets), Musonda Catherine Daka (Lusaka Dynamos), Mirriam Sikaduli (Musport)

(DEFENDERS)

Martha Kitila Banda (Busa), Luty Kamanga, Judith Soko (both Yasa), Esther Sianfunko (Queens Academy), Nandhipa K Mkombe (Lusaka Queens), Comfort Selemani (Solwezi Academy)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Shelly Masumo, Esther Banda (both Busa), Bupe Banda (Football Chance), Beauty Zulu (Luyando Girls), Tionge Sambo (Progress)

(STRIKERS)

Esnart Mukumbwe (Linso Girls), Margaret Taonga Chulu (Busa), Tisilile Lungu (Kafue Celtic), Jackline Nambeya (Busa), Melisa Mataba (Yasa), Cindy Banda (Blessing)