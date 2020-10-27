Kitwe Local Govt Admin Gets Tough on Presidential Lodge Encroachment

The Adhoc Committee on alleged illegal and disorderly allocation of land surrounding the Presidential Lodge and other areas in Kitwe district has completed the investigations.

Kitwe Local Government Administrator, Adam Jere, has said the Ad-hoc Committee which was constituted on 11th September, 2020, to assess the problems encountered by Kitwe City Council in land allocation.

Jere said has submitted the Report to the Minister of Local Government, Dr Charles Banda.

“The Ad-hoc Committee was constituted to pave way for investigations into the alleged illegality and disorderly allocation of land surrounding Presidential Lodge and other areas in Kitwe district pursuant to section 56(1) (b) (a) of the Local Government Act No 2 of 2020,” Jere said.

Councillors at the Kitwe City Council were suspended from performing all their functions as councillors on 31st July, 2020 for 90 days.