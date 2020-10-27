POLICE COMMENCE SEARCH AT UPND SECRETARIAT

Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police officers, both uniformed and plain clothed, have started their search at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka.

Information gathered is that the Police are looking for fake National Registration Cards (NRCs) which the UPND media team member Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa have been displaying in public.

Bwalya and Nawa are the ones who have told the Police about the “presence” of NRCs at the UPND Secretariat.

The search started after the arrival of UPND lawyer Marshal Mucheende of M and Associates who validated the search warrant.