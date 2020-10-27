President Lungu Gifts Over 45 Wusakile Freedom Fighters With Land

Kitwe ~ Tue, 27 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Over 45 freedom fighters in Wusakile Constituency have received five hectares of land in Maposa Farm bloc from President Edgar Lungu.

Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo broke the news to the farmers who gathered at his residence during independence day celebrations.

Mr. Kalobo said the land has been released by the Head of State through the office of the District Agriculture Coordinator to help the freedom fighters with their families engage in agriculture activities.

He said the release of land is a clear demonstration of President Lungu’s love to grow the agriculture sector as well as support to the vulnerable.

Mr. Kalobo added that President Lungu has thanked freedom fighters for the role they played in the liberation struggle.

He noted that the Head of State has also committed to providing farming inputs to all those given land.

Mr. Kalobo said this is to allow beneficiaries get on the ground immediately and begin their activities before it is too late for the farming season.

Meanwhile, United Freedom Fighters and Farmers Association Kitwe District Chairman John Mwaba has thanked President Lungu for the gesture.

He said most freedom fighters have become destitute due to lack of empowerment programmes.

Mr. Mwaba said the land given to them will be put to good use especially that farming inputs will also be provided.