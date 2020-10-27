Savage Lusaka Woman Abducts Man, Leaves Him For Dead And Throws Him In Blue Water Dam

Police in Lusaka have arrested a woman of Kuku Compound for the offence of Abduction and Attempted Murder.

Zambia Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed.

Mwale has identified the suspect as Werry Mweete, 35 of Kuku Compound.

“Facts are that on October 22, 2020 around 9 hours, Mweete together with three men who are currently on the run, did abduct Kenny Kabwe aged 23 of Kuku Compound from Intercity Bus terminal. He was bundled in the boot of a motor vehicle belonging to Mweete, who is also known to be a business lady at inter city bus terminal,” Mwale explained.

“The victim was taken to Blue water Dam in Kuku Compound where he was beaten before being thrown into the dam. Members of the public who were witnessing what was happening took note of the motor vehicle registration number and managed to rescue the victim who was half drowned. Kenny, who sustained a fractured left arm, was rushed to the Clinic by people who rescued him before reporting the matter to the police.”

He said the suspect was apprehended on October 25, 2020 after members of the public tipped police when they saw the same car at a named car park in Kuku Compound.

Mwale said Police have since launched a manhunt for the other three suspects.

“The motive behind the abduction is yet to be established,” Mr Mwale stated.