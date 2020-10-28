Chief Mpezeni Endorses Lungu for 2021

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has endorsed President Edgar Lungu ahead of next year’s elections saying the head of state has performed and deserve more votes.

Speaking when PF national mobilization committee treasurer Bizwell Mutale paid a courtesy call on him yesterday, Paramount Chief Mpezeni urged the PF to continue mobilizing the party in the region.

He said if the people of Eastern Province will reject President Lungu it means they would have rejected themselves.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said President Lungu has delivered and needs a lot of votes ahead of next year’s elections.

He said a person cannot do well in everything but stressed that there is need to focus on the positives.

And Mr Mutale said he was happy with the message from the traditional leader.

He said the chief said what he wanted to say.

Mr Mutale said they would continue seeking guidance and counsel from traditional leaders.

He was accompanied by members of the Eastern Province mobilisation committee led by Alexander Miti.