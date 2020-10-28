IG WARNS PF CADRES

Lusaka~Wen,28 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned the fracas that happened in Chawama Compound on Tuesday afternoon October 27, 2020 in which some unruly youths clashed and ended up causing disruption of peace in the area.

The Police Chief says initial investigations have revealed that two groups of Patriotic Front-PF youths in Chawama clashed thereby causing anarchy and disturbing the peace of innocent members of the public.

He has explained that they further took to the streets of Chawama and blocked some roads thereby causing panic and fear to the public.

Mr Kanganja adds that Police officers were deployed to the area to restore order and investigations have been launched with a view of bringing perpetrators to book.

“As I have always said, police shall not entertain or cast a blind eye to any form of lawlessness regardless of any political party affiliation hence anyone who breaks the law must face the consequences of their behaviour”,he said.

He has since warned all PF youths who were involved in yesterday’s public disorder that police will catch up with them.

“I wish to remind everyone that all public activities such as meetings, processions and protests are guided by the Public Order Act, therefore, all those that wish to undertake such activities should always engage the police”, he said.

He has warned that any conduct to the contrary shall attract the wrath of the law.