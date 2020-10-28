BE NON-PARTISAN IN YOUR EXECUTION OF DUTY-CB PLGO TELLS REGISTRATION OFFICERS

Ndola~Tue,27 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copperbelt Provincial Local Government Officer MacLeod Nyirenda has advised Police officers and Assistant Registration Officers to be impartial, non-partisan and objective in their execution of their duties.

Mr Nyirenda who is also the Provincial Registration Officer has urged the Police officers to objectively provide security for the Assistant Registration officers in the field as well as citizens coming to register.

Mr Nyirenda has since warned that his office will not tolerate complaints of officers manhandling people as such moves will stop people from registering.

He was speaking during the deployment briefing for Police officers and Assistant Registration officers.

He called for total responsibility and efficiency in the execution of duty.