NOTORIOUS PF “NATIONAL COMMANDER” NABBED BY POLICE

Lusaka~Wed, 28 Oct 2020

Innocent Kalimanshi a self proclaimed “PF National Commander” has been arrested by Police in Lusaka.

Acting Police Spokesperson,Danny Mwale has announced the arrest of the Chawama-based 40-year-old PF cadre saying he had been charged with Assault contrary to section 248 and Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Mwale has added that Kalimanshi has been arrested together with Nathan Phiri aged 43 of Kamwala South and Kepson Mwanza aged 56 of Chawama Compound who are also PF cadres for the same offense.

“Suspects are in Police custody awaiting court appearance,” stated Mr Mwale.

On 12th March,2020 the trio were attacked by the rival camp at Freedom Statue in which PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Daniel Kalembe was arrested on allegations that he was behind the attack.