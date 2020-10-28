Police Nab Chipata Man who Murdered Step Daughter and Buried Her

Police in Chipata have detained a 24 year old man of Chief Mafuta’s area in Chipangali District for allegedly murdering and burying his three year old step daughter following a marital dispute with his wife.

Eastern Province senior assistant commissioner of police Kennedy Chibwe named the suspect as George Kwenda of Mpofu village and that the incident occurred around 23 hours on independence day.

Mr Chibwe named the deceased as Latisha Sakala

He said the suspect had a marital dispute with his wife and ended up killing his step daughter.

Mr Chibwe said Kwenda was expected to lead police officers who are investigating the matter, to the place where he buried the body of the deceased.