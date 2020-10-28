QUICK RESPONSE: PETAUKE BRIDGE TO BE FIXED IMMEDIATELY

Lusaka~Wen,28 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Development Agency-RDA has quickly responded to a call by Petauke member of parliament Dora Siliya who yesterday complained that the Mvuvye bridge in her constituency was not a good shape.

RDA head office has sent a team of engineers under the bridge Unit to jointly conduct a comprehensive technical assessment on the bridge with engineers from RDA Eastern region.

According to a statement accessed by Zambia Reports,RDA Director of Communication and Comporate Affairs,Masuzyo Ndhlovu says the team has been tasked to come up with an immediate temporary intervention that will facilitate the flow of traffic even during the rainy season.

The Mvuvye bridge is located in an economic area which is approximately 20kms south of Petauke district in Chieftainess Mwanjabantu and Chief Mumbi’s Chiefdom.