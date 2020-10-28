Saboi Arrested for Defamation of the President

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson Saboi Imboela with defamation of the President.

Party deputy media director Kirby Musonda confirmed the development said police have requested to search Imboela’s house.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President,” Musonda said.

“The police have recorded a warn and caution statement from her.”

Musonda said, “Right now we are on the way to madam Saboi Imboela’s house as the police have requested to conduct a search.”