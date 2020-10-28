Saboi Arrested for Defamation of the President

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson Saboi Imboela with defamation of the President.
Party deputy media director Kirby Musonda confirmed the development said police have requested to search Imboela’s house.
“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President,” Musonda said.
“The police have recorded a warn and caution statement from her.”
Musonda said, “Right now we are on the way to madam Saboi Imboela’s house as the police have requested to conduct a search.”
3 Comments
Ken d
I think the party will end up now do2 ansactfact behave
Mpwii!!! mushindo
What wrong has she done?
Paul
What has she done you are just arresting her without saying what she’s done mr President and your corrupt committee work up and use your senses not yours behind thing people just getting brutally arrested hope you get arrested too wen you out so that you get how it feels and your bail must be k900,000 plus