ZITUKULE CONSORTIUM NOW GOES FOR PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI

Lusaka~Wen,28 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND member Nicholas Phiri has sharply reacted to a story that Paramount Chief Mpezeni has pleaged support for President Edgar Lungu.

His reaction comes after a Journalist Joe Pandwe asked Luangeni Aspiring candidate Noel Nkoma who is closer to Paramount Chief Mpezeni if the information that Chief Mpezeni had endorsed President Lungu in a WhatsApp group called Dynamic Analysis Zambia is correct.

Mr Nkhoma confirmed and said it was in the spirit of working with the government of the day.

But Phiri chiped in and accused Paramount Chief Mpezeni of allegedly receiving some money.

“Pepani baba…I disagree with you. Khosi doesn’t speak from without… could be the power of dollars speaking…not long ago he expressed reservations on the capacity of the current leadership…how can he all of the sudden change and brand it as the most suitable set”,he said.

Phiri is one of the UPND surrogates who have been attacking anyone who supports the government but have been quite on Chief Mukuni’s allegency to the UPND and HH.