BILL 10 SABOTAGED!

Lusaka ~ Thur, 29 Oct 2020

The Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 this afternoon failed to survive the second reading in the House as it could not reach the two thirds majority because opposition UPND members of parliament were sabotaged from taking part in the process by their leadership.

The Bill needed 111 votes to go through, but only 105 voted “yes” while the rest stayed away from the vote as instructed, despite several of them expressing interest to pass the progressive Bill which sought to improve the overall wellbeing of Zambians and government operations.

UPND MPs that stayed in the house are Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa (Nalikwanda), Brenda Tambatamba (Kasempa), Jack Mwiimbu (Monze Central), Mukumbuta Mulowa (Senanga), Fred Chaatila (Moomba) and Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane (Liuwa), but their presence did not translate into votes as they abstained.

Mr Hichilema in the morning summoned all his MPs to his house and ordered them not to put their vote on Bill 10, and the parliamentarians did as advised by their master without taking into consideration the needs of their constituents.