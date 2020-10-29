DR TASILA’S ALLEGED KILLER, LT MWABA, IS NOTORIOUSLY VIOLENT, REVEAL POLICE

Police have revealed that preliminary investigations conducted have shown that Zambia Army officer Lt Nigel Mwaba who is the suspect behind the murder of Dr Tasila Tembo is notoriously violent.

Police have indicated that Dr Tasila had wanted to terminate the relationship with Lt Mwaba but that did not go well with the suspect.

Below are the full details from police:

S.M.K (Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe) received a case of ABDUCTION in which F/Carol Phiri aged 47 of hse 16 Avondale reported to the Police on 24/10/20 at around 1600hrs the case of Abduction in which her friend and sister Dr. Tasila Tembo of Plot 1732 Meanwood, ibex aged 47 who works for an NGO EQUIP (Z) in Kasama is alleged to have been abducted by the boy friend Lt. Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of the same address. The two have been cohabiting for 3 year now and about 2 weeks ago Dr. Tembo phoned the boy friend that she was ending the relationship but this didnt go well with the gentleman who later travelled to Kasama on 16.10.20 to try and reconcile with the lady and they travelled back to Lusaka on 19.10.20 where the lady was to inform her relatives about the decission to end the relationship. However, on 23.10.20 at around 21hrs, Lt. Mwaba who had gone out arrived home and at 0000hrs, on 24.10.20 he lied to the girlfriend that he wanted to go and pick up his car which was left at Total filling station on ibex main street and asked the lady to escort him using her m/v an Isuzu KB250 double cab reg BAG 1966, Engine # 4JK1RF6966, Chasis #ADMHRCHRXG4817480, grey in colour. Due to the rift that was there between the two, the lady asked her young brother M/Lonjezo Tembo aged 30 to accompany them.

when they reached total filling station. Lt. Mwaba asked the brother in law to go and buy some beers and bread from the shop but when he came back he found that they had left and immediately their phones were switched off and have been off since then.

M/Lonjezo Tembo the young brother to Dr. Tembo informed the relatives of what had happened and they later reported the matter to the Police at S.M.K.

Officers were quickly tasked to go to Arrackan barracks where Major Kainda confirmed that Lt. Nigel Mwaba is his surbodinate and he works as a legal officer.

From the foregoing we now suspect that the suspect Lt. Mwaba could have abducted Dr. Tembo and the fear is that he might murder her and commits suicide.

Preliminary investigation conducted so far reveals that the gentleman is notoriously violent as his first marriage ended in the same way where he beat up his wife badly and locked her in the house and she was only discovered by the neighbours whi took her to the hosputal.

Further investigation conducted at airtel reveals through the print out that he has been to Mazabuka and Nampundwe. Investigations have also been conducted at action Auto where the m/v was purchased from since it has a mobile tracker to find out where the vehicle could be and we have been told that the tracker was installed by another company but that they will find the name of the company and inform us later.

Furthermore, RDA has been written to,to search their toll gates to show where he might have headed. Further more, a message of wanted m/v has been sent to all stations to impound the said vehicle and the occupant.