Fans to Return to Stadia-Sports Minister

Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga says spectators may be allowed back into stadia in the next 10 days.

Mulenga told journalists at the launch of the 2019/2020 season that consultations with the ministry of health and FAZ had almost come to a conclusion as regards allowing fans back into the stadia.

“At the moment, I would like to instruct my ministry through the director of sport and all members of staff under the sports department so that we make sure they expedite the conclusion of the discussions,” he said.

“It will be gratifying to see that doors are open to the fans within ten days so that they can watch the game.”

The minister said the health experts had projected a reduced infection rate in the Zambian community.

“Over the weekend, we were celebrating our independence and in many localities we saw that there were games that were being played in the communities and even in my constituency they were games that were being played,” he said.

“Of course even in the communities, we observed those rules and the minimum of transmission of the Covid-19 is actually nil. At the moment according to the update we were given yesterday (Tuesday) by the ministry of health of countrywide, we only had five patients. So I think the transmission of Covid19 between individuals has been minimised. So we need to make sure that we put in place rules to the fans so that they can watch their teams so that they can celebrate.”

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said he was confident that the return of fans would add an exciting dimension to the game.

The Zambian league resumes this weekend with matches across the country.

All games will be played behind closed doors as the ministry of health has put a dumper on spectators arising from the Covid-19 crisis.