Man Who Killed Step Daughter Shows Police Where He Partially Buried Her

Chipangali ~ Thur, 29 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 24-year-old man of Chipangali District who killed and dumped the body of his step daughter has finally shown police officers where he partially buried the deceased.

Eastern Province senior assistant commissioner of police Kennedy Chibwe said George Kwenda of Mpofu village in Chief Mafuta’s area killed his step daughter and dumped the body around 23:00hours on Independence Day.

Mr Chibwe named the deceased as Latisha Sakala.

He said the suspect had a marital dispute with his wife and ended up killing his step daughter.

Mr Chibwe said yesterday, Kwenda led police officers to a place where he dumped the body.

He said the body was found two kilometres away from where it was taken and was covered with soya bean chuff.

Mr Chibwe said the body which was in a decomposed state was buried and the grave marked as they await a postmortem.

