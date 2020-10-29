Mumena Advises Subjects Not To Sell Their Land To Investors

By Chris Phiri

Chief Mumena has cautioned his subjects against selling land to people that have invaded the District in the name of investors.

He said while foreign investment is needed in the chiefdom, subjects need to be wary of people that would just end up leaving them homeless.

He said some of his subjects have developed a tendency of selling their land to investors and leave nothing for themselves.

Chief Mumena stated that it will be unfortunate to find indigenous people in the dIstrict failing to survive due to hasty decisions being made now.

The traditional leader disclosed that many people have opted to leave their villages in the hands of investors, a situation he has described as unfortunate.

He has since explained that people should appreciate their land which is an indication of their history and should be maintained for future generations.