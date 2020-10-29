Tasila Lungu Mwansa Is The New PF Chawama Constituency Chairperson



Nkoloma Ward 1 councilor Tasila Lungu Mwansa is the new chairperson for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Chawama constituency in acting capacity.

PF Lusaka district chairman Forbes Mufwaya says Mrs. Mwansa’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“It’s with pleasure that I write to inform you that you have been appointed as acting chairperson for Chawama constituency with immediate effect. Your tasks, amongst others, will be to continue mobilizing the party in readiness for the forthcoming tripartite elections,” Mr Mufwaya stated in a letter to Mrs Mwansa dated October 29, 2020.

Mr. Mufwaya further stated that Mrs. Mwansa’s appointment brings to an end the constituency secretary Jeremiah Chipenge’s acting chairmanship which he assumed during the hospitalization of the immediate past chairman Joseph Shanzi.

Mr. Shanzi, a PF strongman who was popularly known as Joe Katete, died last week after an illness.