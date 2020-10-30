Army Offers Help in Tasila’s Death Probe

ZAMBIA Army Commander William Sikazwe says it is disheartening that a military officer allegedly went against oath of the military to brutally take away the very life he swore to protect.

Lieutenant General Sikazwe has described the killing of renowned medical doctor Tasila Tembo as disheartening.

Dr Tembo, 47, was allegedly brutally murdered by her estranged boyfriend, Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba.

The victim’s body was discovered in a decomposed state in the Nanking Army Battle Training Area in Lusaka East on Tuesday, days after she was reported missing.

Gen Sikazwe said in a statement yesterday that military police will help the Zambia Police to find the suspect, who is on the run after disappearing with the victim’s vehicle, an Isuzu KB250 double cab, registration number BAG 1966.

“The Zambia Army would like to assure the general public that military police are doing everything possible to help the civil police in locating the suspect, who has been absent without official leave since October 26, 2020,” he said.

Gen Sikazwe said an army officer is expected to be well disciplined and a protector of life.

He said once all investigations are done and the suspect is apprehended, the army allow the due process of justice to take its course.

Gen Sikazwe conveyed his condolences to the family of the slain doctor.

And during a valedictory ceremony at the University of Zambia Ridgeway campus yesterday, conducted by her fellow doctors, Dr Tembo was described by her friend of 30 years, Kebby Musokotwane as an inspiration.

Dr Musokotwane also described Dr Tembo as a role model who contributed greatly to the medical profession.

He said Dr Tembo had deep love for her family and friends.

“We are asking ourselves so many questions: why now, why her? But we remain without answers,” he said.

Dr Tembo had worked with in the private and public sectors, with her first posting being the Ndola Tecahing Hospital.

Her last job was at Right to Care Zambia-EQUIP, where she worked as technical and administrative coordinator for Northern Province.

Medical Women Association of Zambia president Sharon Kapambwe urged employers to look into the mental wellness of female doctors.

“Look into caring for that women doctor working long hours while pregnant,” Dr Kapambwe said.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya said Dr Tembo will be missed for championing health promoting programmes.

Dr Chilufya urged medical personnel to remember the family she has left behind and support them.

The remains of Dr Tembo were buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

(Credit: Daily Mail)