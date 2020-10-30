ECL SAYS IT IS HIS DREAM TO SEE THE FACE OF ZAMBIA CHANGE,AS HE COMMISSIONS FLYOVER BRIDGE

Lusaka~Fri 30 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the Lusaka’s Arcades flyover bridge.

The head of state said it was his dream to he the face of Lusaka and Zambia change through infrastructure development.

President Lungu also justified the country’s borrowing saying the money was been utilized well as infrastructure development was visible.

The President also charged that he had every right to brag on the developmental projects he has delivered.

“Boosting nimahala,ifye tulebomba,utupuba tuletalika”,he said.

And President Lungu has thanked the contractor for employing the local people.

Earlier Indian High commissioner to Zambia said despite the Covid-19,the contractor maintained the time frame for completing the work.

And Minister of local government Dr Charles Banda expressed happiness that the PF government is delivering on infrastructure development.

Minister of infrastructure and Housing Vincent Mwale, Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji and several members of the central committee attended the Commision ceremony.