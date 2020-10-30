HOLIDAY IS OVER FOR MILES SAMPA, CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE …as Govt lifts suspensions on Lusaka and Kitwe councils

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 Oct 2020

By Chris Phiri

The suspension imposed on Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils has been lifted by the Ministry of local government today. The two councils were suspended for 90 days over allegations of illegal land allocation in the two cities.

Speaking at a media briefing this afternoon, Local government Minister Dr. Charles Banda said investigations into alleged illegal sale of land in the two towns has led to the identification of 12 named council officials among them councillors.

Mayor of Lusaka Mr. Miles Sampa and Kitwe mayor Engineer Christopher Kangombe have since been directed by the Ministry of Local Government to report back for work on Monday, 2nd November 2020.

However, land agency for the two councils remains withheld until further notice as some unnamed ward councillors from both Lusaka and Kitwe councils have been found wanting by the adhoc Committee.