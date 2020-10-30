POLICE CLOSING IN ON DR TASILA’S SUSPECTED KILLER AS HER VEHICLE IS DISCOVERED IN MAZABUKA

Mazabuka ~ Fri, 30 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police are slowly closing in on the movements of suspected killer of Dr Dasila Tembo.

Her boyfriend, Lt Nigel Mwaba, is a key suspect in the murder.

The police has so far recovered a motor vehicle, Isuzu KB 250 a double Cab, registration number BAG 1986 which is believed to be for late Dr Tembo.

Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the vehicle has been found parked at a named lodge in Mazabuka District of Southern Province.

Investigations in the matter continue.