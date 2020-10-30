Mazabuka ~ Fri, 30 Oct 2020
By Brightwell Chabusha
Police are slowly closing in on the movements of suspected killer of Dr Dasila Tembo.
Her boyfriend, Lt Nigel Mwaba, is a key suspect in the murder.
The police has so far recovered a motor vehicle, Isuzu KB 250 a double Cab, registration number BAG 1986 which is believed to be for late Dr Tembo.
Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the vehicle has been found parked at a named lodge in Mazabuka District of Southern Province.
Investigations in the matter continue.
One Response to “POLICE CLOSING IN ON DR TASILA’S SUSPECTED KILLER AS HER VEHICLE IS DISCOVERED IN MAZABUKA”
Frank Chombela
Keep going Zambia Police. When you’re doing your work well, we all feel proud. Bring the savage to book if he has not committed suicide already.