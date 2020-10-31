POLICE FINALLY CHARGE KANDETA

Lusaka~Sat 31st Oct 2020

Police have finally charged and arrested Ministry of Finance Public Relations officer, Chileshe Kandeta aged 50 of Kabulonga and Lazarous Mwelwa aged 46 of Chamba Valley, a Budget Analyst at Ministry of Finance for the offence of Communication of Certain Information contrary to section Four chapter 111 of the State Security Act.

Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale says this is in relation to the leaking of the 2021 National Budget Speech which went viral before it was officially presented in Parliament.

They duo are detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance.