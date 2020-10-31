PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU WAS SENT BY GOD TO HELP THE POOR-CHIEF KALABA

Luapula~Sat 31st Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative has continued to touch many people’s lives across the country.

In luapula,Chief Kalaba of the Ushi speaking people in Mansa District says Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be thanked for setting up the ECL Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative that is aimed at enriching the poor.

The traditional leader observed that for a long time the local people mainly in the rural parts of the country had been languishing in abject poverty due luck of empowerment.

He has explained that the cooperative is progressive adding that there is need to commend President Lungu for coming up with the ECL MPEC initiative.

The traditional leader has discribed the head of state as a person who was sent by God to come and help the poor.

The Chief was Speaking when Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative deputy National Coordinator Reverend Jevani Kamanga paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

And Reverend Jevani Kamanga took advantage of the visit to thank all traditional leaders in Luapula Province for choosing to work with President Edgar Lungu in transforming peoples lives.

Rev Kamanga further disclosed that the disbursement of empowerment is been done in phases in which districts like Mwansabombwe, Kawambwa,Mwense, Chiengi and Nchelenge are benefiting in the first phase.