SACCORD Okays Extension Of Phase II Of NRC Issuance, Deferred Voter Registration

By ZR Reporter

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has welcomed the extension of Phase II Issuance of NRCs and deferred start of Voters Registration saying the move will enable all eligible voters acquire the documents.

Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said the position taken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was an indicator of their commitment to see to it that no one was disenfranchised.

Mr. Cheembe added that the move to defer start of voter registration shows that ECZ is a listening commission when it comes to accommodating changes to its admittedly difficult and challenging electoral timetable.

He has since called on citizens who are eligible to acquire an NRC to do so.

“We therefore appeal to all citizens of the Republic of Zambia who are eligible to acquire an NRC to go out and get one so that when the voters’ registration starts they can acquire a voter’s card which is key to ensuring that they participate in the 2021 general elections. Participation in the democracy and governance process of a country is one of the most important civic duty for any citizen and this begins with the acquisition of an NRC and a voter’s card,” he said.