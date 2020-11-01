Barbara Banda Headlines Copper Queens Cosafa Squad

Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 20-member squad for the Cosafa 2020 senior Women’s Championship billed for Port Elizabeth from November 4-16.

Mwape has also drafted China based Barbara Banda who is on the books of Shanghai Shengli who will lead the Copper Queens attack.

The team is in Group B alongside Malawi and Lesotho.

Zambia finished the competition as runners up last year and will be hoping to lift the trophy this year.

The team leaves for South Africa at 12:00 hours.

FINAL SQUAD

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco),

(DEFENDERS)

Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Nkhosa, Mary Mulenga (all Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (Zesco)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireene Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Theresa Chewe, Misozi Zulu (both Indeni),

(STRIKERS)

Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Prisca Chilufya, Ochumba Oseke (both Red Arrows), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China)

(CREDIT: FAZ Media)