CENTRAL PROVINCE STUDENTS PETITION THAT LUNGU CONTESTS 2021 ELECTIONS

Kabwe ~ Sun, 1 Nov 2021

Students from Central Province have presented a petition to provincial minister Sydney Mushabati, demanding that President Edgar Lungu stands as the PF presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

The over 400 students were led by Charles Kakula, the Students For ECL 2021 coordinator and 4th year student at Mulungushi University.

The universities represented were Mulungushi University, Paglory University, Kabwe Institute of Technology, Nkhruma University and Immaculata Techers University.