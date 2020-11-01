ZESCO CANCELS BILLS WITH K46.3 MILLION AS COVID-19 RELIEF PACKAGES TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Lusaka ~ Sun, 1 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

ZESCO limited has initiated a three-fold relief package in which it has cancelled all accumulated fixed tariff charges for over 71,000 customers worth K46.3 million and temporarily suspended recovery of accumulated outstanding debt for prepaid customers.

The electricity company says this is a COVID-19 Relief Package to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on selected low income households and small business customers.

ZESCO MD Victor Mundede has disclosed this in a statement that the coperation has also issued a COVID-19 relief parkage in which 460,000 economically disadvantaged customers whose monthly consumption of electricity does not exceed 200 units as recorded during the period of the pandemic will be given 100 units.

Mr Mundende adds that ZESCO has also cancelled all accrued fixed tariff charges worth 46.3 Million Kwacha for customers on Residential and Commercial Tariffs with effect from 1st August 2020.

The corporation has also temporarily suspended the 40% recovery rate of outstanding debt, accrued at transition from post-paid billing to prepaid 2006 to 2014 period, on every amount tendered by customers for electricity purchases, effective from 1 November 2020.

Additionally, ZESCO will grant Covid-19 relief for purchase of “Life Line” units of electricity for a maximum of 19,000 commercial customers and 460,000 low consuming Residential customers, effective 1 December 2020.

Mr Mundende further explained that these measures will run upto April 2021 subject to review.

He stressed the need for ZESCO to support the multi-sectoral approach led by Government to ensure the sustainability of social and economic welfare of the people under the current environment resulting from the Covid-19 Pandemic.