20 Chipulukusu Residents Arrested Over Riotous Behaviour

Ndola ~ Mon, 2 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

20 residents of Chipulukusu area in Ndola have been arrested for riotous behavior resulting in the destruction of two houses.

The riots were triggered by a rumour that a local woman was behind the death of her son who died last week on the spot after being run over by a truck.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the arrests.

And Chipulukusu ward Councillor Kennedy Phiri has expressed regret at the conduct of the residents.

“This unbecoming riotous behavior and wanton destruction of property by residents based on rumours and speculation must be condemned by all. Destruction of property is not an acceptable channel of communication in modern day society as it demonstrates a lack of maturity and criminal inclination, therefore, it should be denounced with the utmost contempt it deserves,” Mr Phiri said.

“We cannot allow this primitive and backward situation where people are perpetually breaking the law with impunity to continue. Our people in Chipulukusu Ward should be made to understand that rioting is unlawful and is punishable by imprisonment which is most undesirable and distractive to the individual progress of any citizen.”