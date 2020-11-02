BILL 10 FALL IS A GOOD FAILURE – LUBINDA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 02 Oct 2020

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says the fall of Bill 10 it is a temporary setback.

He says one year from now, President Edgar Lungu and his government will start the process to amend the constitution again, saying for just a short moment, Zambians will have to live with difficult circumstances generated by the UPND.

He has said that the ruling party believes the fall of the Bill is a good failure.

“We as the Patriotic Front, we are geared, we are ready and as a matter of fact, I can say what I said in parliament when I was closing debate on Bill 10 that nothing will stop President Lungu from pushing all these rights to be enshrined in the Constitution and come September 2021, we will go back to these matters under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu,” he said. “For a political party and a political player, it’s a good failure because now I have something to go and tell the people.”

Mr Lubinda has challenged critics to explain where in the Bill it is provided that the President will continue unchallenged , adding that the Constitutional Court closed the matter of eligibility.

“As minister of justice and as member of President Edgar Lungu’s Cabinet, I can say we will not stop anyone from flexing their imagination and intuition, or even stopping them from going to court, they can use any court to challenge anyone, including the President of the Republic of Zambia. We have no problem, as the matter was already resolved in court,” he said.