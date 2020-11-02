Convicted Serial Rapists Appears In Court On 15 New Charges

Ndola ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

A serial rapist of Ndola who was sentenced to 384 years by the Ndola High Court has again appeared in Court on 15 new charges of aggravated robbery, rape and indecent assault.

Felix Mwape, 24, is facing 10 counts of Aggravated Robbery, three (3) counts of Rape and two (2) counts of Indecent Assault.

When the matter came up before Ndola High Court Judge in-charge Emelia Sunkutu, Mwape pleaded not guilty to all the 15 counts and judge Sunkutu has since adjourned the matter to February 2021.

“Following the length of this matter, it is appropriate that it is given enough time. In this session, I will be unable to proceed because my session will be interrupted by the Court of Appeals which will sit in Ndola Next week. So you will come next year in February on 23, 24 and 25, 2021 for trial,” said Justice Sunkutu.

In September, Ndola High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe sentenced Mwape to 384 years imprisonment.

She convicted and sentence him to 40 years in each of the seven counts of aggravated robbery, 25 years in each of the three counts of rape, 15 years for indecent assault, nine months for assault and theft while five years for unlawful wounding and theft bringing the total to 384 years.

The sentences will however run concurrently, meaning he will serve 40 years at a correctional facility.