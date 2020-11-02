Cosafa U20, U17 Draws Unveiled

Reigning COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Champions Zambia will face Malawi, Namibia and Comoros Islands in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship.

The junior Chipolopolo will be seeking to defend the title at the December 3-13 event which also serves as zonal qualifiers for the 2021 CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

In Group A, hosts South Africa will clash with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho for the top two places available, while Angola leads the three-team Group C which also has Eswatini and Botswana.

The top teams from each group and the best-placed runners-up will advance to the semi-finals, with the two teams that will reach the finals qualifying to the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, the draws for the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship have also been conducted with defending champions Zambia joined in Group B by Botswana, Malawi and Comoros Islands.

Group A has hosts South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Eswatini.

The 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship will run from November 19-29, and the two teams that will play the final of the competition will book their tickets to the 2021 CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

(Credit: FAZ Media)