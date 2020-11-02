DECEMBER LOCKDOWN LOOMS AS GOVT WARNS OF SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Mon, 02 Oct 2020

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says some countries in Europe have gone back into lockdowns following a second wave of Covid-19 and warns that Zambia may find itself in a similar situation by December.

He said during today’s COVID-19 briefing that possibilities of Zambia having a second wave cannot be far, saying the country’s epidemiological modelling indicated that in the event that citizens do not adhere to the measures that have been stipulated, the country risks having a rise in cases by December 2020.

Meanwhile, the minister has announced that in the last 24 hours, 5,771 tests were conducted out of which 63 were positive.

“We did not record any deaths, therefore our deaths still remain at 349 and the 63 new cases are coming from the Copperbelt, Northwestern and Lusaka in which the three provinces continue to be the epicentres for COVID-19,” Dr Chilufya said.

He has also warned that despite the dwindling numbers, it is time for citizens to adhere to the directives that President Edgar Lungu has given in the past.

Dr Chilufya has also disclosed that government is using this window to escalate its levels of preparedness in the event of a second wave for COVID-19.

“For now, we are repurposing the use of our COVID-19 facilities to re-establish, to strengthen routine health services,” said Dr Chilufya.

Currently, only one patient is admitted to the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University COVID-19 centre and health authorities will open up the place for other patients.