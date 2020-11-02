DON’T PANIC,THE COUNTRY IS IN SAFE HANDS – POLICE CHIEF

Lusaka ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has appealed to the general public not to panic over a video circulating on several social media platforms alleging and purporting that there is a scheme by the Patriotic Front to plunge the country into chaos.

In a statement, the Inspector General of police says the video is bent on inciting violence among the general citizenry and also incite people to rise against the government.

“Members of the public are being called upon not to panic but treat the same video with utmost contempt it deserves.

The Police Chief has complained that such type of propaganda is very dangerous for a peaceful country and must not be entertained saying such activities are indicators of genocide.

The IG has since ordered officers to immediately get down to the bottom of the same documentary and bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

He has warned that under his watch, he shall not sit and watch people ferment violence while hiding under the veil of politics.