LUNGU WINS GRAND LEADERSHIP, GOOD GOVERNANCE AWARD

President Edgar Lungu has been honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award by the Universal Peace Federation in recognition of his efforts to change the face of Zambia through infrastructure development.

President Lungu has become the fifth African leader to receive the award.

Universal Peace Federation National President, Reverend David Phiri, who handed over the award, said the international award is also meant to recognise President Lungu’s commitment to family values.

Reverend Phiri encouraged President Lungu to remain humble as he serves the people of Zambia.

President Lungu was given the award at the Bible Gospel Church in Africa – BIGOCA in Lusaka Sunday.

And Addressing congregants, President Lungu urged Zambians to take heed to the word of God.

And Speaking earlier, BIGOCA Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu said God will see the nation through during this difficult time.

He said contrary to what others are hoping for, God will ensure that there is peace continue to prevail in the country.