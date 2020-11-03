15 C/belt Chiefdoms To Receive Boreholes

Masaiti ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

Minister of Water Development Jonas Chanda has disclosed that government will drill boreholes in 15 chiefdoms on the Copperbelt at a cost of K8 million as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking when he called on Senior Chief Chiwala of Masaiti and Chieftainess Malembeka of Mpongwe, Dr. Chanda said the directive by the Head of State follows his findings during his recent visit to the Copperbelt.

He said the water challenges in most of the Chiefdoms will soon be a thing of the past as the programme to drill boreholes is set to start very soon.

Dr Chanda said the traditional leaders in Lufwanyama, Masaiti and Mpongwe will not be left from the Presidential Water Empowerment Initiative.

He said the Head of State understands how much of importance the commodity is hence his directive to ensure no one has challenges in accessing water especially in times of Covid- 19.

And Senior Chief Chiwala has expressed gratitude to the President for the timely response on the matter.

The Traditional leaders said once boreholes are sunk, their subjects will have access to safe and clean drinking water.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Malembeka said the step taken by President Lungu will benefit many people.