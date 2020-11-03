Chanda Orders Addition of Lufwanyama to Nkana Water Network

Minister of Water Development Jonas Chanda has directed Nkana Water and Sanitation Company to immediately add Lufwanyma District to its water network because the district has no piped water.

Dr. Chanda, who is Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, said this when he called on Chieftainess Shumukunami at her palace in Lufwanyama District.

He said Nkana Water and Sanitation Company must begin to engage Lufwanyama Town Council and come up with a proposal that will see the rural district connected to piped water.

Dr. Chanda stated that over the years, the district has faced challenges in accessing water and government remains committed to ensuring it is connected to the network.

He said to help cushion the challenges, government will sink atleast five boreholes in each of the six chiefdoms in Lufwanyama District.

Dr. Chanda stated that it is uncalled for to have such a district entirely depending on shallow wells while only a few with resources can manage to have boreholes in their respective residences.

He said once connected to the water network, Lufwanyama will see its sanitation levels improve, adding that currently, depending on shallow wells has led to people drinking unsafe water.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Shimukunami said the proposals to the network will improve sanitation in the District.

She has also indicated that she is ready to indentify spots where boreholes will be sunk for the benefit of her subsets.