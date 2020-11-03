Child Dies After Being Buried Alive By River Bank In Isoka

Isoka ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

One Juvenile has died while three others of the same family escaped with injuries after being buried alive following the collapse of a river bank along the Luangwa River in Isoka District of Muchinga Province.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase who confirmed the incident has identified the deceased as Meckson Munkondya who died on the spot as the other three escaped the landfall.

He stated that upon noticing that the youngest had been trapped, the juveniles who are aged nine, ten and twelve managed to retrieve him but unfortunately, he had already died.

Mr. Njase added that upon noticing he was dead, the three rushed home to inform their father what had happened.

Their father later confirmed the death and reported the matter to police while the body was taken to the hospital mortuary.