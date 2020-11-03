CONTINUED WATER BLUES IN ITEZHI TEZHI CLAIM LIFE

Itezhi-tezhi ~ Tue, 03 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

Continued water blues in Itezhi Tezhi has led to the death of an identified girl in Kaanzwa ward.

Itezhi Tezhi Kaanzwa ward councillor Ginter Syakayuwa says the girl met her fate yesterday when she went to draw water from a dug out well.

Mr Syakayuwa said unfortunately, the soil around the well was loose, leading to it collapsing and burying the girl.

He laments that there is serious need to help the people with safe water points before more lives are lost.

Syakayuwa says the girl will be put to rest today in Nkobo where she died.

Just last week, scores of Itezhi Tezhi residents of Masemu ward complained of the shortage of water.

Some said the water crisis had become a danger as people were now forced to draw from alternative points which posed a danger to human lives.