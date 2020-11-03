Early Marriages And Pregnancies Taking Girls Out Of School At Fast Rate, Laments Education Official

Chipata ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

Eastern Province Education Officer Dr Allan Lingambe says early marriages and pregnancies are taking children out of school at a fast rate in the province.

Dr Lingambe said it is of concern to government to hear of challenges that make children drop out of school.

“Currently we have a number of issues that are causing children to drop out of school and these are children that we call normal children those without a disability. So if these have such kind of challenges and are falling out of school, it means we need to up our game so that we protect the child with a disability if they are to remain in school,” he said.

Dr Lingambe said pregnancies and early marriages were the biggest challenge that drive children out of school.

“Early marriages and pregnancies are dropping children out of school at a very fast rate. Just between January to September this year Eastern Province has lost 1 784 girls who have fallen out because of pregnancy. I know that government has got a Programme for re-entry but the situation for some of the girls will never be the same because of what has happened to them,” he said.

Dr Lingambe was speaking during the launch of inclusive education project under Enlight Abilities organization in Chipata District.

Enlight Abilities is implementing the project in five schools in Chipata namely Chipata Primary, Nadalitsika Primary, St Betty Primary, Gondar Primary and Magwero School for the blind.

Prior to the launch Enlight Abilities co-chairperson Professor Gaudenzio Rossi and Enlight Abilities co-founder Miyoba Hamuhuma visited Chipata Primary and Magwero School for the blind to check on the projects.

Enlight Abilities has construction ramps, pathways and renovated ablution blocks in the five schools so that they are easily accessed by children with disabilities.