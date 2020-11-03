GOVT CRACKS WHIP: 25 CONTROLLING OFFICERS CHARGED OVER MISUSE OF COVID FUNDS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 03 Oct 2020

Government has cited and charged 25 controlling officers for abusing COVID-19 funds.

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has stated that the controlling officers will soon appear before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to answer questions on the misuse of funds contained in the Auditor General’s report on COVID-19 funds which revealed that K1.3 billion has been misapplied.

“Government is very concerned about the number of Ministries, Provinces and spending agencies (MPSAs) being cited for audit queries as this has potential to undermine public confidence in the Executive and more fundamentally adverse effects on the performance of the public sector and service delivery. The concerns by government arise from the Auditor General’s Report for the Financial year ended 31st December, 2019 and the COVID-19 Report which have cited some controlling officers for irregularities. Consequently, Cabinet at its 22nd meeting held on 26th October, 2020 directed that disciplinary action can be taken on all officers who would be cited in the Report . To this effect 25 controlling officers have already been charged by Cabinet Office in accordance with the performance of contracts for the omissions and commissions as highlighted in the Reports. Depending on the exculpatory statement provided, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the erring controlling officers and their staff,” Dr Miti has said.

”The 25 controlling officers will appear before the Parliamentary Public Accounts (PAC) in due course. This is in respect of violations of the Public Finance Management Act No 1 of 2018 and the Financial Regulations of 2006. Government has however commended 37 controlling officers for adhering to the financial management regulations and attaining the target of zero audit query. Government has provided the necessary institutional and regulatory framework for management of public funds, which includes creation of Audit Committees in each Ministry, upgrading of the finance cadre to director level and the establishment of the internal audit oversight committee which provides technical support on the verifiable action taken to resolve all outstanding audit queries.”