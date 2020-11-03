Kalembwe Urges Specialization in Wildlife Reporting

Ministry of Tourism Spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe has encouraged journalists to venture into wildlife reporting.

Mr Kalembwe said there were a lot of interesting stories about wildlife that journalists can write about.

He said people need to know more about wildlife.

Mr Kalembwe said this during a two day training for Chipata journalists organized by Wildlife Crime Prevention in the South Luangwa National Park.

He told journalists that there is need for journalists to specialize.

Mr Kalembwe also shared his experience with Chipata journalists.

And Aaron Njobvu from Conservation South Luangwa said the effects of Covid-19 has not spared South Luangwa National Park.

Mr Njobvu said there had been increased snaring of animals by some people in the area.

He said some people resorted to snaring because they had nothing to do during the partial lockdown that the country had.

Mr Njobvu said despite the Covid-19, operations at Conservation South Luangwa were intact.