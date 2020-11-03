Mafinga Man Nabbed for Defiling 14-Year Old

A 23-year old man of Mafinga District has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 14 year old girl.

The man identified as Darious Malama of Thendele Village is alleged to have had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor who is also a grade six pupil at Thendele Primary School.

Muchinga Province Police commissioner Joel Njase said the incident happened in September, 2020.

Njase said Amuli Siwale who is an uncle to the victim reported the matter to police after finding out that the accused was having an affair with his niece.

The victim was taken to Mafinga District Hospital where she was examined by a medical doctor who confirmed the alleged defilement.

The suspect allegedly invited the victim to his house where he allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

Njase said that the suspect has since been remanded in police custody and awaits court appearance.