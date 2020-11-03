Mopani Empowers Small Scale Miners With K1.7M

Kitwe ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

Mopani Copper Mine has given K 1.7 Million to small scale miners who were scavenging for minerals at the South Ore Body SOB sinkhole in Wusakile Constituency of Kitwe District that was buried by the mining giant on safety reasons.

Mopani Copper Mine Chief Executive Officer Charles Sakanya said the money is aimed at empowering the small scale miners to invest in other business activities after the sinkhole was sealed off.

He said those empowered are over 40 groups belonging to Tumfwane Cooperative further adding the group also received 800 truckloads of Copper Ore Oxide.

And Mines and Mineral Resources Development Minister Richard Musukwa has directed Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe to take charge and ensure all those from the group benefit from the money.

He said it will be sad to start getting complaints of some people being left out of the fund when sharing.

Mr Musukwa has further urged the small scale miners to invest the in a more sustainable business that will not leave them into being destitutes.

Meanwhile, Tumfweni Cooperative Chairperson Chewe Mulenga has thanked Mopani Copper Mine for empowering them with such an amount of money to be invested in sustainable business activities.

Mr. Chewe said his group will ensure the fund is put to good use for the benefit of all group members.