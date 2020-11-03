Nkhuwa Hands over Rehabilitated Mutenda Police Post

Chingola Member of Parliament Matthew Nkhuwa has commissioned the rehabilitated Mutenda Police Post.

The facility was damaged by irate residents at the height of gassing incidents earlier in the year.

In that aftermath of the demolition of the police post, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo had urged his counterpart who is the area member of parliament to lobby for the rehabilitation of the police post.

Nkhuwa who is Energy Minister has responded has officially commissioned the police post and handed it back to the community through the Zambia police command.

The minister has urged the community to work closely with the police and not vilify them.

He said if re-elected he would ensure officers stationed at Mutenda are provided with accommodation.

“I commit myself to pay rentals for two houses rented for the police officers that will be manning this police post. I will pay for six months then continue till Election Day,” he said.

And Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has commended the parliamentarian for lobbying for the refurbishment of the police post.

Katanga expressed sadness that the community had opted to damage public property instead of engaging law enforcers.