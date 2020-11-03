Police Open Inquiry Against ZNS Over Increased Shooting Of Suspected Mealie Meal Smugglers

Kitwe ~ Mon, 02 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga has said an inquiry has been opened into the continued shooting of suspected smugglers by the Zambia National Service.

Over the weekend, a 39-year-old suspected mealie meal smuggler was shot on his private parts after he was found carrying a bag of mealie meal at the Kasumbalesa Border by Zambia National Service Officers.

Kapembwa Kashimoto met his fate around 05hrs as he was crossing the border to the Democratic Republic of Congo while carrying mealie meal.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident in an interview stating that victim had been confronted by the ZNS officers which later resulted in the shooting.

She has stated that the victim has since been admitted to hospital after sustaining superficial bullet wounds on his private parts.

Mrs. Katanga said police have since opened inquiries following increased number of shootings by ZNS officers as they continue to monitor and control smuggling of mealie meal to neighbouring countries.