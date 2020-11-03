State Tells Court How Soldier Defiled A 13-Year-Old Girl

A 37-year-old Police Officer has testified in the Ndola Magistrate Court how a 36-year-old Zambia Army Officer allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl.

This is in a matter in which Derrick Mizaza, 36, a soldier in the Zambia Army, is charged with one count of defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that around 9th July, 2020, Mizaza allegedly dragged a 13 year old Juvenile in the bush and had carnal knowledge of her.

When the matter came up for continued trial, the Police Officer Sergeant Charles Musaka told the court that during investigations it was established the suspect had carnal knowledge of the girl.

He stated that during the same process, a Doctor from Arthur Davidson Hospital said in his medical report after examining the victim that she was defiled.

Mr. Musaka stated that upon interviewing the accused person, he refused ever having committed the crime.

Magistrate Anord Kasongamulilo has since adjourned the matter to 4th November, 2020 for continued trial.