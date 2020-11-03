Three-Year Old Drowns in Nakonde Stream

A three-year old boy has died after drowning in the Ntindi Stream in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

The deceased has been identified as Alinani Sinkala who met his fate after he went playing in the stream with his friends.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase said the deceased’s body was retrieved by some members of the public who were alerted by the children who had been in the company of the victim.

He said that the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nakonde Urban Clinic where he had been rushed.

Njase said that police conducted a physical inspection at the stream with preliminary indications that there was no foul play.