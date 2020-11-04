2021 ELECTIONS WILL BE CREDIBLE – VEEP

Lusaka ~ Wed, 04 Oct 2020

Vice-President Inonge Wina says the credibility of the 2021 general elections is certain.

Responding to a question in parliament from Monze MP Jack Mwiimbu, Mrs Wina disclosed that the Electoral Commision of Zambia will compile a new register of voters for the 2021 general elections.

She said the new register will increase credibility levels.

“The house may wish to note that stakeholders questioned the credibility of the voter register that was used in the 2016 general elections. They further requested for an audit of the register before the elections on 11th August 2016. Arising from stakeholder concerns, external auditors were engaged with the help of the UNDP under a program called electoral cycle project to audit the 2016 register of voters. One of the recommendations of the auditors was for the commission to compile a new register for the 2021 general elections,” she said.

The Vice President further indicated that to enhance the integrity of register, strengthening and enhancing security features, including the capture of biometric data, 10 finger prints and portrait will be requirements for the new register.

“UPND petitioned in the courts of law the 2016 general election results on the basis that the voter register was flawed. International and local observer missions recommended that the commission compiles a new register for the 2021 general elections in order to maintain a credible free and fair electoral process as demanded in a democratic dispensation. Mr Speaker based on these factors, the commission resolved to compile a new register of voters for the 2021 general elections in 2020,” she stated.

And Chitambo MP asked the Vice President which region had the majority of the 1.4 million dead people in the voter’s register.

But Mrs Wina urged leople to trust the electoral process.

“Mr speaker, it is not possible to give statistics as to which province lost more people than the other but what I urge honourable member of parliament is to have trust in these systems, if we continue to erode that trust, that’s where conflicts arise after elections. We should try to ensure that we support ECZ where it is faltering, we give advice and ECZ is committed to consult stakeholders at every move that they make in the electoral process so honourable members, have a platform to engage ECZ where they feel that they are not very pleased with the process that is being undertaken by ECZ,” Mrs Wina said.